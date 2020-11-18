Actress assault case | Ganesh Kumar’s aide summoned over threat to witness

Kasaragod: A local court here in northern Kerala has directed the office secretary of K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, to appear before the investigating officials on charges of threatening a resident of Bekal who had turned an approver in the 2017 actress kidnapping and assault case.

The direction came on a petition filed by the legislator's secretary Pradeep Kumar in the Kasaragod court. He has been directed to appear before the Bekal Police. Earlier, the investigation team had served a notice asking him to present himself before the officials.

Ganesh Kumar MLA

Pradeep Kumar had allegedly offered financial assistance to Vipin Lal, the approver in the case, if he changed his earlier statement that it was he who wrote the letter from jail on behalf of Pulsar Suni demanding 'quotation amount' -- money for the crime -- in the actress assault case. (Suni is the first accused in the sensational case and actor Dileep is another accused.)

The investigation team found that Pradeep had gone to Kasaragod in the company of Dileep's lawyer on January 24, 2020. After taking a room in a hotel at Kanhangad, he met the relative of Vipin Lal at a jewellery shop in Kasargod and made the offer.

Dileep

Pradeep's lawyer P Premarajan argued that the allegations have been cooked up by the investigating officials and his client had no relation with the accused or the witness.

Vipin Lal's statement is considered extremely crucial in the sensational case.

Earlier based on Vipin's complaint, the Bekal Police had registered a case. After a probe, the police found out it was Pradeep who tried to influence the witness.