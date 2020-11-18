Jawan Rum lovers! Look out for too heady mix in some bottles

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala excise department has ordered to immediately freeze the sale of three batches of 'Jawan XXX Rum', manufactured on July 20, after a chemical test found the alcohol content to be high.

In the sample test, the alcohol by volume was found to be 39.09% v/v, 38.31% v/v, and 39.14% v/v. Hence, the order was issued to freeze the sale of liquor batches 245, 246, and 247. The Excise Commissioner has issued notices to Deputy Excise Commissioners in all divisions in this regard.

Some people, who had consumed alcohol from a bar hotel at Mukkam in Kozhikode last week, had complained of uneasiness. A complaint was also filed with the excise department. The excise officials then seized two bottles and sent them across to the lab for tests. Ethyl alcohol content in Jawan Rum should be 42.18 per cent but it was found to be 62.51 per cent in the bottle sent for tests.

The alcohol seized from the bar was tested at the Regional Chemical Examiners’ Lab. A case was registered against the bar owner, as per the Abkari Act. In the probe, it was confirmed that the alcohol content in some batches of the Jawan brand was high.

However, Excise Deputy Commissioner G Radhakrishna Pillai said that no health issues were reported for anyone. "The samples of all alcohol are being examined. And orders are issued to freeze the sale of those alcohol that do not meet the quality standards,” he added.

Jawan is one of the most sought-after brands of alcohol in the state owing to its affordable price. The rate for 1 litre is Rs 560 and 6,000 cases of the alcohol are produced daily by the state-run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Ltd. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the monopolistic liquor seller in the state, has sought that this be increased to 8,000 cases.