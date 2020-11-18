COVID-19: 6,419 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 7,066 recover

Kerala recorded 6,419 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 67,369 samples were tested for novel coronavirus infection. The state's active COVID tally stands at 69,394 as the latest figures were released by the health department. The state also reported 7,066 recoveries on Wednesday.

In total, 56,21,634 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent fortesting. The test positivity rate of the state is 9.53. It was 10.31 on Tuesday.

The COVID death toll of the state rose to 1,943 as 28 more people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam - 887 (contact cases - 658)

Kozhikode - 811 (721)

Thrissur - 703 (680)

Kollam - 693 (686)

Alappuzha - 637 (624)

Malappuram - 507 (474)

Thiruvananthapuram - 468 (346)

Palakkad - 377 (235)

Kottayam - 373 (372)

Idukki - 249 (209)

Pathanamthitta - 234 (169)

Kannur - 213 (153)

Wayanad - 158 (148)

Kasaragod - 109 (101)

Recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram -579

Kollam - 577

Pathanamthitta - 226

Alappuzha - 368

Kottayam - 776

Idukki - 185

Ernakulam - 720

Thrissur - 793

Palakkad - 624

Malappuram - 661

Kozhikode - 920

Wayanad - 76

Kannur - 376

Kasaragod - 185

Of Wednesday's cases, 98 were imported from outside the state. While 5,576 patients contracted the virus through local transmission, source of infection is not known in 677 people.

Those tested positive include 68 healthcare workers (Ernakulam - 19, Kozhikode, Kannur - 11 each, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta - 5 each, Thrissur, Palakkad - 4 each, Idukki - 3, Kollam, Wayanad, Kasaragod - 2 each).

Of the 3,18,833 people under observation for suspected infection, 3,02,330 are home/institutional quarantined and 16,503 hospitalised. As many as 2,111 people were hospitalised since Monday.

Six new places were designated as hotspots on Tuesday, while 18 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 587 hotspots.