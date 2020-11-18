Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 1,943

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the official toll to 1,943. The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Nadirsha (44) from Pathamkallu
Abdul Rahman (87) from Pothencode
Hamsakunju (72) from Madathara
Kollam
Ramani (62) from Agent Mukku
Chandrika Amma (69) from Eravipuram
Alappuzha
Vinod (48) from Kalavoor
Thresyamma Joseph (68) from Kainakari
Saramma Chellappan (73) from Mavelikkara
Kottayam
Thankamani (65) from Thiruvalla
Janaki Parameswaran (93) from Kottayam
Shantamma N Pillai (68) from Meenachil
Madhavan (77) from Meenachil.
Ernakulam
PK Jasmine (46) from Aluva
Kochukunju (54) from Kunnathunadu
Balakrishnan (75) from Pachalam
Gopalan Nair (76) from Kakkanad.
Thrissur
Geetha (61) from Chittissery
Mani (70) from Edakazhiyoor
Gopalan Kutty (87) from Kodungallur
Venu (68) from Kunnamkulam
Joseph (90) from Poothol
Sheela (52) from Kottakkad
Kannan (42) from Karuvanur.
Malappuram
Vijayan (66) from Vallikkunnu
Kunjandiya (89) from Thottekkad
Mammunni (69) from Mankada.
Kozhikode
Joseph (65) from Kakkayam
Noushad Ali (52) from Kozhikode
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.