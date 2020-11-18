Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 1,943

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the official toll to 1,943. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Nadirsha (44) from Pathamkallu

Abdul Rahman (87) from Pothencode

Hamsakunju (72) from Madathara

Kollam

Ramani (62) from Agent Mukku

Chandrika Amma (69) from Eravipuram

Alappuzha

Vinod (48) from Kalavoor

Thresyamma Joseph (68) from Kainakari

Saramma Chellappan (73) from Mavelikkara

Kottayam

Thankamani (65) from Thiruvalla

Janaki Parameswaran (93) from Kottayam

Shantamma N Pillai (68) from Meenachil

Madhavan (77) from Meenachil.

Ernakulam

PK Jasmine (46) from Aluva

Kochukunju (54) from Kunnathunadu

Balakrishnan (75) from Pachalam

Gopalan Nair (76) from Kakkanad.

Thrissur

Geetha (61) from Chittissery

Mani (70) from Edakazhiyoor

Gopalan Kutty (87) from Kodungallur

Venu (68) from Kunnamkulam

Joseph (90) from Poothol

Sheela (52) from Kottakkad

Kannan (42) from Karuvanur.

Malappuram

Vijayan (66) from Vallikkunnu

Kunjandiya (89) from Thottekkad

Mammunni (69) from Mankada.

Kozhikode

Joseph (65) from Kakkayam

Noushad Ali (52) from Kozhikode

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.