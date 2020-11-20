HC refuses to change trial judge in Kerala actress assault case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the pleas filed by the prosecution and the survivor seeking to change the judge hearing the sensational 2017 actress assault case.

The high court lifted the stay on the trial and directed the trial court to resume the proceedings from Monday.

The prosecution had sought to change the trial judge saying that she remained a mute spectator when the survivor was harassed and intimidated by the counsels of the accused during cross-examination.

Senior Advocate Sreekumar had submitted that the victim was forced to undergo an "ordeal" of cross-examination for about 9-10 days, during which irrelevant and unnecessary questions maligning her character were raised.

The actress, in her submission, said that she was not feeling comfortable in the present court.

In the trial that began early this year, the court has by now examined close to 200 witnesses, even as the apex court had directed that there should be no more delays and that the verdict is positively delivered in January next year.

The actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017.

Popular Malayalam film actor Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and spent several weeks in jail before securing bail.

Dileep has been named as a conspirator in the case and been charged with "revenge crime".

Since securing bail, he has been allegedly trying to delay the trial in the case, through legal submissions, even before the apex court.