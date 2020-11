Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Friday, toll now at 1,997

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 1,997. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Anandavalli (64) from Varkala

Suhara Beevi (76) from Nagaroor

Suresh (53) from Kadakkavoor

Kollam

Abdul Jabbar (65) from Ayur

Tajudeen (76) from Klappana

Jalaludeen (56) from Ambanad

Aisha Kunju (72) from Thevalakkara

Alappuzha

Sufikoya (64) from Canal Ward

Tini (48) from Punnapra

Kalyani (88) from Pezhapra

Kottayam

Rahu (52) from Kanjirappally

Ernakulam

M J John (68) from Mekkad

T J Ignatius (72) from Karshaka Road

Thrissur

R S Ambooti (73) from Enamakkal

V K Kamalakshi (79) from Edakkara

T C Devasi (79) from Ollur

Abdul Azeez (46) from Kaippamangalam

Harish Kesav (46) from Karayamattom

Sarada Vasudevan (63) from Desamangalom

C T Thomas (69) from Paravathani

Palakkad

Amina (72) from Keralassery

Malappuram

Pachan (72) from Pannipara

Kozhikode

Susheela (72) from Beypore

Sudhakaran (53) from Faroke

Rajan (64) from Modakkalloor

Kannur

Muhammed Asharaf (49) from Mattannur

Pankajakshan (66) from Thaliyil

Aboobacker Siddique (59) from Muzhuppilangad

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.