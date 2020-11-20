No clue so far about investigating agency referred to by Swapna in voice clip

Kochi: The central investigating agencies who are in hot pursuit of criminal elements involved in the sensational gold smuggling case are now wondering about the source and contents of a leaked voice clip asssumed to be of Swapana Suresh, a prime acccused now lodged in a jail in the Kerala capital.

They are examining particularly the claim made apparently by Swapna that investigators had promised her that she would be made an approver if she confessed to the report the probe team has submitted in the court.

The audio message says the probe officials were forcing her to confess that she had gone to the UAE in October last year with bureaucrat M Sivasankar to make financial negotiations on behalf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It is not clear from the message which agency – the Customs, NIA or the Enforcement Directorate – had asked her to make the admission and with whom Swapna was having the conversation.

Going by the manner in which she talks in the voicemail, the intelligence agencies believe she was speaking to someone she felt very close to and trustworthy.

According to the jail department, the voice message could have been recorded before Swapna was moved to the Attakulangara jail in Thiruvananthapuram after being charged under COFEPOSA (the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act). She is currently lodged in this jail.

If that is the case, then the message was probably recorded by someone who spoke to her directly while she was lodged at the Ernakulam district jail or when she was produced in court to get her remand extended.

According to prison records, in addition to her relatives, only officials of Customs, ED, state Vigilance, which is investigating the Life Mission case, and the local police investigating her fake degree case, have spoken directly to Swapna.

Three hints

The investigation is based on three references in the voice message:

‘This is what my lawyer said today …’

‘They have not allowed me to read the statements made since 6th.’

‘They just scrolled the pages fast and told me to sign on them.’

The indications from these statements are that they were recorded on the same day that she had spoken to her lawyer; although the month is not clear, the reference is to an agency that had recorded her statements on days including the 6th; the statement was not on paper, it was shown to her on a computer...