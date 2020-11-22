Kerala records 27 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 2,049

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 2,049. The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Vidyasagar (52) from Chirayinkeezhu
Vijayan (60) from Kallara
Bhaskaran (70) from Kallambalam
Lawrence Lawrence (76) from Nandankodu
Parukutty Amma (89) from Sasthavattam
MM Ummer (67) from Perumathura
Shanthakumari (68) from Arattukuzhi
Keshavan (84) from Vizhinjam.
Kollam
Swarnamma (77) from Kollam
Jameela Beevi (73) from Thodiyoor
Mariamma Mathew (65) from Kollam
Alappuzha
Manoharan (64) from Perumpalam
Brijith (65) from Mangalam
Narayanan Nair (71) from Mavelikkara
Omana (73) from Pathiyoor
Venugopal (64) from Pazhaveedu
Ernakulam
Vavar (81) from Vengola
Thrissur
Saraswathi (72) from Iringalakuda
Narendranath (62) from Manalur
Ramachandran (77) from Palakkal
Thoman (95) from Kadukutty
Harshan (68) from Palayana
Kochumathu (79) from Kolazhi
Malappuram
Shamsudeen (41) from Malappuram
Pathutti (101) from Perinthalmanna
Khadeeja (72) from Vadapuram.
Kozhikode
Soman (76) from Odumbra
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.