CAG remarks against KIIFB: Government set to field constitutional expert Nariman

Senior lawyer Fali S Nariman
Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is all set to field senior lawyer Fali S Nariman to take on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report against Kerala Infrastructre Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the petition pending against the agency in the high court.

The government aided by the eminent lawyer, intends to counter the incorporation of certain portions in the final report which were not there in the draft document and the CAG argument that KIIFB does not have the permission to avail loans.
KERALA
It's time to bury Isaac's lie and focus on the fears raised about KIIFB

The government also plans to build the counter attack by scaling up its campaign that the remarks against KIIFB included in the CAG report were politically motivated. The state decided to approach the constitutional expert Nariman after holding detailed discussions with the Advocate General.

The future course of action will be decided on the basis of his opinion. The government will also seek his advice on the case against KIIFB which is currently pending in the high court.

The sensational lottery scam case that rocked the state is being argued on behalf of the state government by the lawyer who charges upto Rs 10 lakh for each sitting. The state government considers the KIIFB case also a matter of similar prestige and an issue which will determine its survival.

