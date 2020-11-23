{{head.currentUpdate}}

3,757 new COVID cases in Kerala after 35,659 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 3,757 new COVID cases and 5,425 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state fell to 64,166.

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad reported the most cases - 1,023, 514 and 331 respectively.

Twenty-two COVID deaths too were confirmed.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 1,023 (contact cases - 993)

Kozhikode - 514 (467)

Palakkad - 331 (182)

Ernakulam - 325 (235)

Kottayam - 279 (276)

Thrissur - 278 (264)

Alappuzha - 259 (256)

Thiruvananthapuram - 229 (158)

Kollam - 198 (194)

Kannur - 144 (112)

Pathanamthitta - 57 (46)

Idukki - 49 (30)

Wayanad - 39 (30)

Kasaragod - 32 (29)

