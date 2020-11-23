Kerala records 22 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 2,071

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 2,071. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Binukumar (48) from Manikandeshwaram

Prasanna Kumar (67) from Chakka

Kollam

Sarasan (54) from Kollam

Alappuzha

Viswanathan (73) from Cherthala

Kottayam

OG Vasu (82) from Thonnalloor

Mariamma (58) from Chingavanam

Kunjumuhammed (78) from Chengalam

Ernakulam

N.Ravi (69) from Vengur

NP Shaji (62) from Kanjur.

AP. Gopala Krishnan (71) from Mudavoor

Thelma Xavier (56) from Mattancherry

Thrissur

Ansa (30) from Kaipamangalam

Rafeeq (44) from Kodungallur

Velayudhan (60) from Pazhukkara

Annie Chakkunni (72) from Anandapuram

Palakkad

AK Ayyappan (84) from Therakkad

Malappuram

Thomas Koshy (61) from Mamankara

Kozhikode

Balan Nair (74) from Balussery

Laila (48) from Beypore

Wayanad

Helen (85) from Vaithiri

Kannur

Sanila (63) from Kuthuparambu

Kasaragod

Muhammad (65) from Kumbala

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.