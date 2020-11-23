Kerala records 22 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 2,071

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 2,071. The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Binukumar (48) from Manikandeshwaram
Prasanna Kumar (67) from Chakka
Kollam
Sarasan (54) from Kollam
Alappuzha
Viswanathan (73) from Cherthala
Kottayam
OG Vasu (82) from Thonnalloor
Mariamma (58) from Chingavanam
Kunjumuhammed (78) from Chengalam
Ernakulam
N.Ravi (69) from Vengur
NP Shaji (62) from Kanjur.
AP. Gopala Krishnan (71) from Mudavoor
Thelma Xavier (56) from Mattancherry
Thrissur
Ansa (30) from Kaipamangalam
Rafeeq (44) from Kodungallur
Velayudhan (60) from Pazhukkara
Annie Chakkunni (72) from Anandapuram
Palakkad
AK Ayyappan (84) from Therakkad
Malappuram
Thomas Koshy (61) from Mamankara
Kozhikode
Balan Nair (74) from Balussery
Laila (48) from Beypore
Wayanad
Helen (85) from Vaithiri
Kannur
Sanila (63) from Kuthuparambu
Kasaragod
Muhammad (65) from Kumbala
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.