Parties to launch campaigns to ensure turnout, alleviate COVID fears

Political parties are desperately trying to ensure that the voter turnout stays high or at least normal in the wake of COVID-19 in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.

The leaders are confident that the voters will not stay back from exercising their franchise and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every vote is polled.

The parties, especially the CPM, the Congress, and the BJP are formulating strategies to ensure that all voters reach the booths.

Apart from the usual canvassing, special squads have been formed at the booth level to ensure that the elderly reach the polling stations safely. The squads, adhering to all COVID protocols, would take up the task of meeting the prospective voters.

The State Election Commission is also taking steps to ensure that the turnout doesn’t drop drastically. Those affected by COVID-19 and those in quarantine can apply for postal ballot till 3 pm, a day ahead of polling day.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said the commission would educate people on casting their votes in a safe manner. Campaigns would be launched to tell voters on safe practices. They would be urged to vote without fear of COVID, he said. Health workers would collect postal votes from the respective residences of voters, he added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said the party intended to hold virtual meetings across the state to canvass voters. He expressed confidence in voters turning up in rural areas and said all efforts were being taken to bring urban voters to the polling booths.

CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the party would launch campaigns in this regard. He said the candidates were all known at the local level and people would definitely vote.

BJP state president K Surendran also said the party was taking all steps to ensure maximum voter participation. All COVID-protocols would be adhered to, he said.