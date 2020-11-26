Kerala records 5,378 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 5,970 recover

Kerala recorded new 5,378 COVID-19 cases and 5,970 recoveries on Thursday.

The test positivity rate in Kerala continues to hover under 10 (9.60). For every 100 person that's tested in the state, nine are likely to test positive for the virus.

Of the new cases, 4,670 had contracted the virus through contact while 76 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 582 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 64,486.

The state has reported 5,83,741 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 5,16,978 made recovery.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 719 (contact cases - 689)

Kozhikode - 686 (632)

Thrissur - 573 (557)

Ernakulam - 472 (340)

Thiruvananthapuram - 457 (310)

Kottayam - 425 (421)

Kollam - 397 (390)

Palakkad - 376 (229)

Alappuzha - 347 (326)

Idukki - 256 (212)

Kannur - 226 (184)

Pathanamthitta - 207 (156)

Wayanad - 151 (142)

Kasaragod - 86 (82)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 488

Kollam - 481

Pathanamthitta - 168

Alappuzha - 852

Kottayam - 204

Idukki - 84

Ernakulam - 807

Thrissur - 589

Palakkad - 461

Malappuram - 789

Kozhikode - 709

Wayanad - 129

Kannur - 150

Kasaragod - 59

27 more COVID deaths

Twenty-seven COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rises to 2,148.

Kerala has reported over 630 COVID deaths in November alone.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Testing and Quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 55,996 samples have been tested. In total, 60,74,921 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,17,195 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,00,925 are under home or institutional quarantine while 16,270 are in hospital. A total of 1,891 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

Five regions have been designated as hotspots while six were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 545 in the state now.