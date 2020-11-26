Kerala recorded 27 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday. With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,148.

Kerala has reported over 630 COVID deaths in November alone.

The deceased are Lulabath, 56, from Kochuthodu, Sukamaran Nair, 81, from Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram; Rajamma, 65, from Parippally in Kollam; T S Gopala Reddiar, 57, from MO Ward, Sheela, 58, from Punchakal, Stanley John, 54, from Mavelikkara, and Gopalakrishnan, 78, from Muthukulam in Alappuzha; Palraj, 79, from Peermede in Idukki; Sumathikuttyamma, 82, from Udayanapuram in Kottayam; V K Basheer, 67, from Perumattom, M P Sivan, 65,from Kaniyanad, and Eldos George, 50, from Njarakkad in Ernakulam; Ramakrishnan, 89, from Vadannakunnu, Amina Beevi, 53, from Pazhayannur, Abdul Rahman, 80, from Kadangod, C L Peter, 68, from Killannoor, Sharada, 69, from Chavakkad and Anto, 59, from Thazhekkad in Thrissur; K E Varkey, 96, from Mangal Math in Palakkad; Ammu, 80, from Mangalam in Malappuram; Hamsa, 50, from Kunnamangalam, Ammukutty Amma, 90, from Madavoor, Govinda Kurup, 76, from Valayam, and Pathutti, 68, from Vadakara Kozhikode; Sukumaran, 68, from Pannyannur, Hemalatha, 72, from Taliparamba and Aisha, 76, from Peruva in Kannur district.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.