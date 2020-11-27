{{head.currentUpdate}}

23 COVID-19 deaths in Kerala on Friday, toll rises to 2,171

Kerala recorded 23 deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 2,171.

The deceased are Valsala (64) from Narvamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, Radhakrishnan (70) from Pallikkal, Kunjumol (64) from Pathanamthitta and K R Balan (66) from Konni, Thomas (87) from Cherthala, Prasanna (63) from Thalavady, Alappuzha; Annamma Raju (71) from Chengannur, Kottayam; Ousepp (68) from Omalur, Kottayam and P C Philip (72) from Mallassery, K C John (80) from Kottayam, Leela Chandrasekhar (42) from Kottayam; Gracie John (65) from Ernakulam Chellanam, Joseph Babu (68) from Aluva, Achumma (67) from Punnayoor, Thrissur, Devaki Amma (85) from Madakkathara, Ibrahim (75) from Kaipamangalam and K A Joseph (65) from Guruvayur, Vasu (80), Karthayani (69) from Kokkur, Malappuram, Ummachutty (80) from Kondotty, Ali (74) from Malappuram, Narayanan (71) from Bhootanam, and M P Hassan (87) from Karikamkulam, Kozhikode. 

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

