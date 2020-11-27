Kerala records 3,966 new COVID-19 cases, 4,544 recoveries on Friday

Kerala's number of daily COVID-19 recoveries exceeded fresh cases again on Friday even though the test positivity exceeded 10 again.

The state reported 3,966 new COVID-19 cases and 4,544 recoveries on the day.

Of the new cases, 3,348 had contracted the virus through contact while 81 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 488 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 63,885.

The state has reported 5,87,707 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 5,21,522 made recovery.

Forty-nine healthworkers too contracted the virus on the day.

They include 9 from Kozhikode, 7 from Thiruvananthapuram, 6 each from Kollam and Kannur, 4 each from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod, 3 from palakkad, 2 from Malappuram, 1 each from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad.

23 more COVID deaths

Twenty-three COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rises to 2,171.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 262 (117)

Kollam - 229 (219)

Pathanamthitta - 159 (120)

Alappuzha - 236 (224)

Kottayam - 346 (341)

Idukki - 143 (121)

Ernakulam -397 (261)

Thrissur - 525 (507)

Palakkad - 351(176)

Malappuram - 612 (574)

Kozhikode - 374 (340)

Wayanad - 105 (98)

Kannur - 131 (107)

Kasaragod - 96 (83)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 334

Kollam - 378

Pathanamthitta -127

Alappuzha - 251

Kottayam - 202

Idukki - 174

Ernakulam - 476

Thrissur - 826

Palakkad - 228

Malappuram - 779

Kozhikode - 455

Wayanad - 93

Kannur - 136

Kasaragod - 85

Testing and Quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 39,108 samples have been tested. In total, 61,14,029 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,13,608 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,97,531 are under home or institutional quarantine while 16,077 are in hospital. A total of 1,594 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

Two regions have been designated as hotspots while 20 were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 527 in the state now.