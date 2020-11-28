{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Crime Branch faces legal hitch in questioning Swapna over voice clip

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Swapna Suresh
SHARE

Kochi: The Crime Branch is facing a legal hurdle put up by the Customs in recording the statements of Swapna Suresh, a key member of the diplomatic gold smuggling racket, over a recent ‘leaked’ voice clip.

Swapna is currently in the custody of the Customs over a currency smuggling case which is linked to the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

The Customs has informed the jail authorities that the permission of the court has to be sought before recording her statements as Swapna is a detainee under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act or COFEPOSA.
KERALA
ED set for quizzing Raveendran, CM's aide now out of hospital

The Crime Branch wants to directly record the statements of Swapna at the jail or while in Customs' custody. However, this move to conduct a probe without first registering a case over the voice clip leak has met a barrier with the Customs' stance. To approach the court, a case will have to be registered over the voice clip.

A voice recording, believed to be Swapna's, had emerged recently and the Crime Branch is investigating its source and veracity. Recording the conversation of an accused in judicial custody and circulating it is an offence, as per the prison norms.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier shot off a missive to the jail DGP, seeking a probe over the incident.

Sivasankar denies link to gold smuggling

Voice clip: Crime Branch faces legal hurdle in recording Swapna’s statements

M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, has stuck to his stance that he was not aware of the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel. Sivasankar reiterated his statements during the interrogation by the Customs over the 30kg gold seized from the cargo complex in Thiruvananthapuram in July.

The senior official was questioned based on Swapna's statements that Sivasankar was in the know of the gold smuggling.

He has been allowed rest owing to back pain.

Meanwhile, the Customs continued the questioning of Swapna and PS Sarith in the case pertaining to the alleged smuggling of 1.9 lakh dollars. The three were also questioned together. The questions were mainly about the people and firms they had visited during the foreign trips undertaken by Sivasankar along with Swapna.

All three will be presented in court on November 30 after the five-day custody period ends.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES