27 COVID deaths in Kerala on Sunday, death toll now 2,223

Twenty-seven COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday.

One among them was Dr EC Babukutty (60), the head of the Department of Orthopedics and Professor at the Ernakulam Government Medical College.

He was actively involved in the activities against COVID at Ernakulam Medical College.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja expressed condolences.

The others are:

Thiruvananthapuram:

Jameela Beevi (68) from Attingal

Thankappan Nair (81) from Koovalassery

Alappuzha:



Krishnan Damodaran (76) from Edathua

Pathbhanabhan (72) from Cherthala

Sudhakaran (64) from Haripad

Kottayam:



Noushad (51) from Erattupetta

Noor Jahan (47) from Meenachil

KN Chellappan (70)

Rosamma (76) from Srikanthamangalam

Kollam:



Mini (48), a native of Puthenpura

Ernakulam:



Parukutty (65) from Vazhakulam

Mariamma (68) from Palluruthy

Ramakrishnan (67) from Kothamangalam

KR Soman (55), a native of Kombanad

Trissur:



Kochannam (73) from Kunnamangalam

Shenos Liju (38) from Nenmanikkara

Muhammad Kutty (69) from Mullurkara

Nafisa (70) from Chavakkad

Lakshmiammal (86), a native of Punkunnam

Beevi (62) from Varavoor

Malappuram:



Mammu (62) from Edarikode

Aboobacker (80) from Edappal

Aisha (62) from Kadampuzha

Kozhikode:



MC Bose (81), a native of Karuvissery

PC Sarah (61), a native of Kuttiady

Wayanad:



Kunhali (75) from Muttil

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 2,223.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.