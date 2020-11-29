27 COVID deaths in Kerala on Sunday, death toll now 2,223

Twenty-seven COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday.
One among them was Dr EC Babukutty (60), the head of the Department of Orthopedics and Professor at the Ernakulam Government Medical College.
He was actively involved in the activities against COVID at Ernakulam Medical College.
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja expressed condolences.
The others are:
Thiruvananthapuram:
Jameela Beevi (68) from Attingal
Thankappan Nair (81) from Koovalassery
Alappuzha:
Krishnan Damodaran (76) from Edathua
Pathbhanabhan (72) from Cherthala
Sudhakaran (64) from Haripad
Kottayam:
Noushad (51) from Erattupetta
Noor Jahan (47) from Meenachil
KN Chellappan (70)
Rosamma (76) from Srikanthamangalam
Kollam:
Mini (48), a native of Puthenpura
Ernakulam:
Parukutty (65) from Vazhakulam
Mariamma (68) from Palluruthy
Ramakrishnan (67) from Kothamangalam
KR Soman (55), a native of Kombanad
Trissur:
Kochannam (73) from Kunnamangalam
Shenos Liju (38) from Nenmanikkara
Muhammad Kutty (69) from Mullurkara
Nafisa (70) from Chavakkad
Lakshmiammal (86), a native of Punkunnam
Beevi (62) from Varavoor
Malappuram:
Mammu (62) from Edarikode
Aboobacker (80) from Edappal
Aisha (62) from Kadampuzha
Kozhikode:
MC Bose (81), a native of Karuvissery
PC Sarah (61), a native of Kuttiady
Wayanad:
Kunhali (75) from Muttil
With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 2,223.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.
Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.