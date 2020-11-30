COVID-19: 3,382 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, tally crosses 6L-mark

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,382 new coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the tally so far to 6,02,982. The state also registered 6,055 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press briefing at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the new cases, 2,880 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 405 among them is unknown. As many as 64 infected persons came from outside the state. Thirty-three health workers were also among those infected on Monday.

Out of the positive cases reported so far, 5,38,713 persons recovered. The remaining 61,894 patients are undergoing treatment.

With 21 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 2,244.

There has been a steady decline in the number of active cases for the last few weeks. Active cases have come down from a high of about 97,000 to about 62,000 now.

In the last 24 hours, only 34,689 samples were tested. The test positivity rate in the state now stands at 9.75.

Key highlights from CM's press meet:

• Covid cases are increasing in Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam districts

• Over 90 per cent of the patients who reported COVID-19 in the state have been cured.

• It's time not yet to say that the intensity of virus spread has come down.

• Kerala will explore possibilities of vaccine manufacturing. A study will conduct at the Virology Institute on the possibility of vaccine manufacturing. An experts' committee has been constituted to conduct the study. Dr Jacob John of Vellore Medical College will head the panel.

• Despite COVID situation, Kerala recorded progress in project implementation.

• As on, November 29, state government's project expenditure stands at 67.36 per cent. It was 53.79 pc during corresponding period last year.

• There's nothing unusual in the Vigilance raids at KSFE. Inspections are conducted as per rules if there are complaints. Such inspections were held 18 times in 2019.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,11,770 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,96,094 are under home or institutional quarantine and 15,676 are in hospitals.

1,481 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

On Monday, six more regions have been converted into hotspots and 26 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 504 in the state.

District-wise positive cases

Malappuram – 611

Kozhikode – 481

Ernakulam – 317

Alappuzha – 275

Thrissur – 250

Kottayam – 243

Palakkad – 242

Kollam – 238

Thiruvananthapuram – 234

Kannur – 175

Pathanamthitta – 91

Wayanad – 90

Kasaragod – 86

Idukki - 49

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 334

Kollam – 633

Pathanamthitta – 143

Alappuzha – 765

Kottayam – 156

Idukki – 455

Ernakulam – 518

Thrissur – 659

Palakkad – 482

Malappuram – 507

Kozhikode – 913

Wayanad – 116

Kannur – 299

Kasaragod - 75