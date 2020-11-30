Kerala records 21 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 2,244

Kerala recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the official toll to 2,244.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Jagadamma (75) from Pappanamkode

Jayaraj (52) from Thampanoor

Ali Akbar (86) from Varkala

Vijayan (60) from Kallara

Alappuzha

Elikutty Felix (74) from Ezhupunna South

Mukundan (83) from Cherthala

Kottayam

MC Chacko (99) from Ayamkudi

P.M. Andamma (76) from Kottayam

Thankappan Nair (75) from Meenachil

Ernakulam

Gangadharan (69) from Aluva

Thankamma Devasi (80) from Angamaly

Thrissur

Pushpakaran (70) from Kodungallur

Anantharaman (75) from Nelluvai

Saraswathi (62) from Manarkodi

Narayanan (71) from Viyyur

Subramanian (65) from Marathakkara

Vijayaraghavan (91) from Nadthara

Malappuram

Mariyumma (59) from Athiyoorkunnu

Moideen Haji (63) from Vadapuram

Kozhikode

Beepathu (75) from Nallalam

Unni Nair (87) from Panangad

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.