Kerala records 21 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 2,244

Kerala recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the official toll to 2,244.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Jagadamma (75) from Pappanamkode
Jayaraj (52) from Thampanoor
Ali Akbar (86) from Varkala
Vijayan (60) from Kallara
Alappuzha
Elikutty Felix (74) from Ezhupunna South
Mukundan (83) from Cherthala
Kottayam
MC Chacko (99) from Ayamkudi
P.M. Andamma (76) from Kottayam
Thankappan Nair (75) from Meenachil
Ernakulam
Gangadharan (69) from Aluva
Thankamma Devasi (80) from Angamaly
Thrissur
Pushpakaran (70) from Kodungallur
Anantharaman (75) from Nelluvai
Saraswathi (62) from Manarkodi
Narayanan (71) from Viyyur
Subramanian (65) from Marathakkara
Vijayaraghavan (91) from Nadthara
Malappuram
Mariyumma (59) from Athiyoorkunnu
Moideen Haji (63) from Vadapuram
Kozhikode
Beepathu (75) from Nallalam
Unni Nair (87) from Panangad
Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.