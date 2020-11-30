Heavy rains likely in Kerala till Thursday; red alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash parts of Kerala in the coming days under the influence of a low-pressure area off the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains are also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh till December 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A red alert has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on December 3, according to the IMD. An orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

With the possibility of the sea becoming rough from December 1, fishermen have been restrained from putting out to sea from Monday.

Heavy rains have been forecast as a low-pressure area lies over South Andaman and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian ocean, an IMD release said.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 36 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter, the IMD said.

The formation was likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast on December 2, IMD said adding it was "monitoring the situation".

The government has directed the district collectors to be vigilant and take precautionary measures.

Red alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an Orange alert (6 cm to 20 cm) and yellow alert (6-11 cm).

(With inputs from PTI)