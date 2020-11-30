State poll panel announces polling day facilities

Thiruvananthapuram: Next month Kerala is set to hold the first significant election after the outbreak of COVID-19 early this year. As unusual times call for unusual action, the authorities have taken extraordinary steps for the entire process of local body polls spanning nearly a month.

A circular issued by State Election Commission has detailed the measures to be taken for holding the polls that have been scheduled in three stages on December 8, 10 and 14.

Adhering to social distancing norms owing to the pandemic, circles will be drawn outside polling stations for voters standing in queues.

Bucket, mug, soap and water will be kept outside each polling both for ensuring hygiene. The secretaries of respective local body should take steps to remove or dispose of paper and other waste material after the polling gets over. Special carry bags should be kept in each polling station for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Two more carry bags of yellow and red colours should be made available for disposing off masks and gloves.

Infrastructural guidelines

Apart from the COVID-specific guidelines, the election body has also listed out steps for the convenience of voters.

In case if ramp facilities are not available for reaching the booth then the authorities should make temporary arrangements for the same. The local bodies secretaries should examine and confirm that the polling stations in panchayats, municipalities and corporations have adequate basic infrastructure facilities.

If there is no electricity or water then the official should get in touch with KSEB and KWA to ensure these facilities. Generators should be made available if by any chance power supply is not available or not restored. Adequate lighting has to be ensured in polling stations on the polling day and eve.

Proper toilet facilities should be arranged in each polling station. The services of Kudumbasree should be taken for providing food to the polling staff.

Kerala is set to conduct a three-phase polling to elect people's representatives for more than 1,000 three-tier local self-government bodies in December.

The voting dates are December 8, 10 and 14. In the first phase, on Dec 8, voting would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts.

In the second phase, on Dec 10, it is the turn of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.In the last phase, on Dec 14, voting has been scheduled for northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Votes can be cast from 7am to 6pm.

On account of the coronavirus pandemic, voters are advised to take all necessary precautions. Masks and the regular use of sanitizers are mandatory at the voting centres.

The candidates would know their fate at the hustings on December 16.