Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 2,270

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 2,270.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Shalini Rani (50) from Ukkod

Subaida Beevi (75) from Konchira

Baby (67) from Pullampara

Ponnamma (70) from Kalathara

Kollam

Ammini (70) from Mankote

Varadayani (65) from Kottarakkara

Zainuddin (75) from Thattamala

Podiyan (68) from Kalayanad

Alappuzha

Radhamma (65) from Thottavathala

Kottayam

Chacko (81) from Pakkil

Sukumaran (69) from Vaikom

Ernakulam

C. Muhammad (62) from Nellikuzhi

Zainab Haneef (70) from Pothanikad

Thrissur

Ajikumar (40) from Nellankara

Joshi (53) from Chovoor

Chinnaswamy (70) from Kunnamkulam

Anthony (68) from Kodannur

Malappuram

Alavikutty (60) from Karuvambram

Ibrahim (71) from Vengara

Kozhikode

Ali (85) from Beypore

Thankachan (65) from Irinjal

EV Yahiya (68)from Idiyankara

Paru Amma (92) from Perambra

Wayanad

Subramanian (68) from Cherai

Kannur

Beevi (67) from Koothuparamba

Sreedharan (69) from Pookot

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.