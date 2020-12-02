6,316 new COVID cases in Kerala after 56K tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 6,316 new COVID cases and 5,924 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 61,455.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam reported the most cases - 822, 734 and 732 respectively.

The test positivity rate (number of people from a group of 100 likely to test positive for the virus) is 11.08.

A total of 56,993 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 5,539 have contracted the virus through contact.

The infection source of 634 contact cases remain unclear.

28 new COVID deaths

Twenty-eight new COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 2,298.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

More healthworkers contract virus

Forty-five healthworkers tested positive for the virus.

They include six each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts, five each from Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts, four from Malappuram district, three each from Kollam and Thrissur districts, two from Kasaragod district and one from Alappuzha district.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 822 (contact cases - 764)

Kozhikode - 734 (688)

Ernakulam - 732 (585)

Thrissur - 655 (637)

Kottayam - 537 (537)

Thiruvananthapuram - 523 (371)

Alappuzha - 437 (430)

Palakkad - 427 (269)

Kollam - 366 (358)

Pathanamthitta - 299 (220)

Wayanad - 275 (261)

Kannur - 201 (165)

Idukki - 200 (152)

Kasaragod - 108 (102)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 5,924 recoveries on Wednesday.

So far, the state has seen 5,50,788 cured of the virus.

There are currently 3,09,280 people under observation across the district. Of them, 2,94,018 are under home or institutional quarantine while 15,262 are in hospitals. A total of 1,716 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 1054

Alappuzha - 922

Kozhikode - 814

Thrissur - 537

Thiruvananthapuram - 465

Ernakulam - 443

Kollam - 390

Palakkad - 371

Kottayam - 264

Kannur - 258

Pathanamthitta - 193

Wayanad - 108

Idukki - 73

Kasaragod - 32