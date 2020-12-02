28 new COVID deaths in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll now 2,298

Twenty-eight COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday.
They are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Sumathi (65) from Kudappanakunnu
Ganesha Pillai (82), a native of Palkulangara
Tulsidharan Nair (57), a native of Sreekariyam
Prema (60) from Chennai who was undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram
Kollam
Leela Bhai (58), a native of Thovalli
Alappuzha
Trilok (64), a native of Alappuzha
Kasim (85) from Mullathuvalappu
Pappachan (86) from Alappuzha
Kottayam
Thomas Chacko (93) from Changanassery
Gopalakrishnan (56) from Vaikom
Shahida (58) from Adichera
Ernakulam
Mary Pyle (81) from Kochi
T Subramanian (68), a native of Pachalam
Muhammad (90) from Mattancherry
Mary Aseempta (72) from Thopumpady
Hawabi (72) from Fort Kochi
Abdul Hameed (75), a native of Aluva
Thrissur
Leela (57) from Puthur
Malappuram
Hamsa (70) from Tirur
Unnima (70) from Vengara
Kozhikode
Nafisa (66) from Puthiyangadi
Abdur Rahman (65) from Nandi
Sreedharan (75), a native of Mukkam
Kunjathu (76), a native of Velliparamba
Moosa (75) from Mukkam
Ramakrishnan Nair (87) from Ramanattukara
Pathanamthitta
Ramesh Kumar (49) from Thazham
Kannur
Ahmed Kutty (88) from Mattannur
--
With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 2,298.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.