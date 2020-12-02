{{head.currentUpdate}}

28 new COVID deaths in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll now 2,298

Twenty-eight COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Sumathi (65) from Kudappanakunnu

Ganesha Pillai (82), a native of Palkulangara

Tulsidharan Nair (57), a native of Sreekariyam

Prema (60) from Chennai who was undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Leela Bhai (58), a native of Thovalli

Alappuzha

Trilok (64), a native of Alappuzha

Kasim (85) from Mullathuvalappu

Pappachan (86) from Alappuzha

Kottayam

Thomas Chacko (93) from Changanassery

Gopalakrishnan (56) from Vaikom

Shahida (58) from Adichera

Ernakulam

Mary Pyle (81) from Kochi

T Subramanian (68), a native of Pachalam

Muhammad (90) from Mattancherry

Mary Aseempta (72) from Thopumpady

Hawabi (72) from Fort Kochi

Abdul Hameed (75), a native of Aluva

Thrissur

Leela (57) from Puthur

Malappuram

Hamsa (70) from Tirur

Unnima (70) from Vengara

Kozhikode

Nafisa (66) from Puthiyangadi

Abdur Rahman (65) from Nandi

Sreedharan (75), a native of Mukkam

Kunjathu (76), a native of Velliparamba

Moosa (75) from Mukkam

Ramakrishnan Nair (87) from Ramanattukara

Pathanamthitta

Ramesh Kumar (49) from Thazham

Kannur

Ahmed Kutty (88) from Mattannur

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 2,298.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

