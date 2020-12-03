Cyclone Burevi: Keep these in mind and stay safe

With the cyclone Burevi nearing the southern coast of India, the government has issued several warning and safety measures to the public.

Here are some of the precautionary measures you should take when a cyclone warning is issued in your area:

• Prepare an emergency kit and always keep it with you. For information on the emergency kit, check the State Disaster Management Authority’s website (www.sdma.kerala.gov.in).

• Only listen to official updates; do not spread rumours

• Complete ban on fishing from the Kerala coasts

• Keep boats, fishing nets safe

• Lock up the windows at homes and buildings

• Prune the trees to avoid damage

• Ensure the safety of the domestic animals. In case of extremely heavy rainfall, wind or floods, do not keep the domestic animals tethered or locked-up.

• Check the news media for instructions and timely updates. Ensure the safety of children, elderly people, bed-ridden patients, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and the differently-abled.

• Keep your mobile phones, laptops, UPS, and inverters fully charged.

• While travelling in vehicles, avoid areas with trees and electric posts. Also, do no go by the coast or waterbodies.

• Avoid visiting cyclone-hit areas and taking pictures.

• In case you have to shift to the camps, move to the camps set up by the government in line with the COVID-19 guidelines or to a relative's home with the emergency kit

• Keep a tab on and follow the information given on the websites of the State Disaster Management Authority or the IMD (www.imdtvm.gov.in).

• In emergency situations, contact District Disaster Management Authority's number 1077

(Source: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority)