'Rebel' Kochi: 20 rebels in the fray in Kochi corporation elections

Kochi Corporation this time witnessed candidates list being released along with the list of rebels in various wards.

Not one or two rebels but their number this time is a whopping 20. In the last elections, four rebels won in Kochi Corporation. Three sitting councillors each of the UDF and LDF respectively are facing threat from rebels.

The rebel problem is grave in the west Kochi region. The Muslim League which as contesting as part of UDF, is facing rebels in Kalvathi, Mattanchery and Chakkamadam. Delina Pinhero, T K Ashraf who were councillors for three terms, and two times councillor Gracy Joseph are in the fray as rebels posing a serious threat to UDF’s electoral prospects.

In Manaserri sitting councillor Jose Mary's husband Raju Maliekkal is posing a threat. There is also a Congress rebel in UDF stronghold Fort Kochi division.

In the last elections, C Zeenath Rasheed, T K Shamsuddin and K H Preethi (all LDF) and Geeta Prabhakaran (UDF) contested as rebels and won. K H Preethy is contesting as an independent candidate from Tharebhagam division. Former Mayor and five-time councillor LJD leader K G Sohan is contesting as an independent candidate from Veli in Fort Kochi. His entry in the electoral battle is causing concern for the LDF.

In Ponnukara the official candidate of LDF is Dhanesh Mathew Manjooran of the Kerala Congress. However, CPM Edapally local committee member P V Shaji is contesting here with the backing of local party leadership.

The Rebels



UDF rebels: Johny Vypeen (Fort Kochi), T K Ashraf (Kalvathy) Naseema Noufal (Mattancherry), Anas Kalrikal (Chakamadam), V J Hycinth (Panyapilli), Mary Calista Prakashan (Munduveli), Xavier Raju Malikyekkal (Manasseri), Shiji Roy (Nazreth), Ratnamma Raju (Vyttila Janatha) , Grace Joseph (Kaloor South) and Delina Pinhero (Pachalam).,



LDF rebels: Jayanthi Premnath (Paniyampilli), K H Preethy (Tharebhagomn), K G Sohan (Fort Kochi Veli), Karipalam division sitting CPM councillor Bindu Levin was in the fray as a rebel candidate, later she backed out. However, since she did not withdraw the nomination, her name will figure on the ballot paper.