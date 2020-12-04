Manorama Online wins WAN-IFRA award for best news website, Vanitha wins Silver for native ad

Manorama Online has won the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Award for the Best News Website of the year. This is the second consecutive year Manorama Online has won the prestigious media award.

Vanitha has won the Silver medal for the Best Native Advertising/Branded Content Campaign.

NDTV.com won the Silver for the best news website while the Bronze went to The Telegraph.

The South Asian Digital Media Awards are South Asia’s most prestigious competition recognising outstanding work done by news publishers in digital media. The awards are presented by WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers.

"The awards recognise news publishers who have adopted digital media and mobile strategies as part of their total product offering to meet the major challenges in how people consume news and information today," the organisers said.

South Asian Digital Media Awards are presented in 10 different categories including Best Website, Audience Engagement, Native Advertising / Branded Content, Paid Content Strategy, News Literacy and COVID-19 Projects among others. Twenty judges from across the globe evaluated the entries and selected the winners. The winners will be presented trophies and shall be honoured virtually at the upcoming Digital Media India 2021 Conference on March 2-4, next year.

This is the fourth time Manorama Online has been selected as the best news website in South Asia. In 2016, Manorama Online had won the WAN-IFRA award for the best news website in the world.

Manorama Online had also won the Gold medal in the International News Media Association Awards last year.

Vanitha had bagged the Gold for the best social media activity last year.

Manorama Online delivers live news and other content both in English and Malayalam. Its bilingual mobile app is also popular among the readers who consume news mostly on digital space.