HC dismisses bail plea of ambulance driver who raped 19-year-old COVID patient

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Noufal, an ambulance driver who allegedly raped a 19-year-old COVID patient while taking her to the hospital on September 5.

Pathalam native Noufal, 29, who drove an Ambulance 108, parked the vehicle in a deserted area and sexually assaulted the girl on the night of September 5 while they were on their way to the COVID care centre in Pandalam.

On reaching the hospital, the girl alerted the authorities and Noufal was nabbed the next day. There was also a video on the girl's phone of Noufal apologizing to her after the crime. The police deemed it to be vital evidence in the case.

Noufal has been dismissed from service after the arrest.

