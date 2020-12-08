{{head.currentUpdate}}

Customs submits more evidence against Sivasankar in court

Kochi: The Customs Department has submitted to the court in a sealed cover further evidence that is said to confirm the involvement of M Sivasankar, the chief minister’s former principal secretary, in gold smuggling and related offences.

The department submitted the evidence when it produced Sivasankar again in the economic offences court after completing his interrogation in custody.
The sealed cover contains information obtained from Sivasankar's phones. The Customs Department had recently found two phones and a tablet’s SIM card that belonged to him.

Sivasankar withdrew the bail application after the court postponed it to Friday.

The hearing on his bail application filed in the high court in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will continue on Tuesday. Jaideep Gupta, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, is appearing for Sivasankar.

Meanwhile, Swapna and Sarith, the main accused in the gold smuggling case, recorded their secret statements before a magistrate on Monday. The recording of the statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code will continue on Tuesday as well.

