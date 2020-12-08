{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala Civic Polls | High voter turnout in the first two hours, long queues in several booths

Kerala Civic Polls | First phase polling begins in five districts
Voters at Peermede GLPS 14-2 polling booth at 7 am.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are in a neck-and-neck contest in the five districts that went to polls on Tuesday as the local body elections began in the state at 7am. However, the BJP is raising a strong challenge to the UDF and LDF at a few centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts.

The elections are being held in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

Kerala Local Body Election 2020
