Kerala Civic Polls | First phase polling begins in five districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are in a neck-and-neck contest in the five districts that went to polls on Tuesday as the local body elections began in the state at 7am. However, the BJP is raising a strong challenge to the UDF and LDF at a few centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts.

The elections are being held in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.