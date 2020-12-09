Kerala records 35 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 2,507

Kerala recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the official toll to 2,507.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Arifa Beevi (70) from Karamana

Salim (63) from Chirayinkeezhu

Satyabhama (68) from Kulathur

Kollam

Samuel George (68) from Andoor

Marykutty (68) from Pathanapuram

Bhavani Amma (89) from Puthur

Pathanamthitta

Suresh (54) from Anandapally,

Thankamaniamma (80) from Kaipattoor

Aishammal (65) from Pandalam

Maria (62) from Churakode

Arifa Beevi (65) from Pettah

Gopi (65) from Kozhencherry

KM Aziz (81) from Mallappally

R Achuthan (62) from Kumbazha

Alappuzha

Sahadevan (82) from Thanneermukkam

Babu Rajendran (63) from Kayamkulam

Shintumol (21) from Cherthala

Thrissur

Nafisa (68) from Cheruthuruthy

Ignatius (57) from Anchery

Subhadra Mukundan (68)

Pathumma (75) from Punnayoorkulam

Anto (61) from Elavally

Malappuram

Nafisa (70)

Ittichu (75) from Arimbra

Aisha (66) from Veliyamkode

Abdul Aziz (48) from Inthanur

Kunjumutty (70) from Vilayil

Mohammad Musaliar (80) from Pazhakattiri

Aji (44) from Edayur

Kozhikode

Appu from Nadkavu (75)

Leelamma (67) from Narikode

Kannur

Fathima Ameer (64) from Pilakool

KV Moideen (73) from Chiraykal

Najumunisa (56) from Peringottur

Narayanan (81) from Choozhali

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.