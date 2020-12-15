Mumbai police files chargesheet against Binoy Kodiyeri in sexual abuse case

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of veteran Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, over a sexual harassment case filed by a Bihar native.

The 678-page chargesheet, filed a year-and-a-half after the case was registered, alleges that Binoy sexually exploited the woman for several years on the pretext of marriage.

The 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman even bore him a child and the results of paternity test is still awaited.

Though he admitted knowing the woman, Binoy had earlier denied these allegations saying that this was an attempt to blackmail him.

Binoy had given his blood sample for a DNA test, as directed by the Bombay High Court, at a Mumbai hospital in July.