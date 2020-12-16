Twenty20 spreads its wings further; dominates Kizhakkambalam, Aikaranadu

Kochi: Twenty-20, an independent civic grouping with corporate backing, has not only retained its stronghold Kizhkkambalam panchayat in Ernakulam district but also spread its wings in the neighbouring areas in a big way as the results of the Kerala civic polls came out on Wednesday.

In 2015, Twenty-20 had trounced the three major fronts, LDF, UDF and NDA, to come to power in the Kizhakkambalam civic body on the outskirts of Kochi city. This time around besides retaining Kizhakkambalam panchayat, the outfit has swept Aikaranadu grama panchayat where it had entered the electoral fray for the first time. The Twenty-20 candidates have won in all 14 wards here.

Of the 19 wards of Kizhakkambalam ward, Twenty-20 candidates have already won in 5 wards. It is leading in many of the remaining wards.

Results of Muzhavannur, Kunnathunad panchayats

Apart from Aikaranadu, Twenty-20 candidates have won in six of the eight wards of Muzhavannur panchayat from where all the results have come. This is the first time that the outfit contested in the panchayat which has a total of 19 wards.

In seven wards of Kunnathunad panchayat where counting has been completed, Twenty-20 candidates have won in six wards. The panchayat has a total of 18 wards.

On the strength of its stupendous victory in Kizhakkambalam panchayat in 2015, Twenty-20 had entered the electoral fray in four other panchayats this time. The outfit which won 17 of the 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam panchayat in 2015, had fielded candidates in Muzhavannur, Aikaranadu and Kunnathunad panchayats too this time.

In block, district panchayats too

The Twenty-20 candidate is also leading in Vengola division of the Ernakulam district panchayat.

Of the seven block panchayat divisions in the region, the candidates of Twenty-20 were leading in three on Wednesday.

How the outfit geared up

The results so far indicate that despite the three major fronts trying their best to defeat Twenty-20, the outfit has come out with flying colours. It had entered the electoral fray with the objective of getting more seats and securing power in more panchayats this time. It had announced its candidates well in advance and got down to campaigning much earlier.

The voters of Kizhakkambalam panchayat had wholeheartedly accepted the Twenty20 model, something which was never seen in the history of the state's local body elections. The voters rallied behind the slogan of development in a big way resulting in the victory of Twenty20 candidates in 17 of the 19 wards in Kizhakabalam panchayat.

How Twenty-20 became a rage

It was in 2015 a fledgling group with corporate origins defeated mainstream political parties and secured power in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat. The group named Twenty-20, on the lines of the popular version of cricket, is a society registered under the leadership of the Kitex group management. Such a political development was unprecedented in Kerala politics.

The outfit entered the electoral fray in the 2015 local body polls posing a strong challenge to the major political fronts. Despite the criticism that corporates capturing power in local bodies could lead to authoritarianism, the Twenty20 team presented an alternative model of administration and development which was eventually well received. Besides an honorarium of Rs 15,000, the outfit gave an additional Rs 20,000 as salary to its elected representatives. With Twenty20 opening supermarkets to provide essential commodities at reasonable prices, many pointed out that it is a model worth emulating throughout the state.

Setbacks too

In between, Twenty-20 also suffered some setbacks. Its panchayat president resigned saying that he cannot be a party to the violation of panchayat rules and accused the Kitex group owners of interfering with the civic administration.

It was debated whether the entry of corporates in the election arena would benefit democracy or prove detrimental to it.

Twenty-20 responded with more pro-people activities as murmurs grew. The victory of the outfit this time indicates that people of the neighbouring panchayat have also accepted their model of development.

A shocking assault on supporters of Twenty-20 by LDF and UDF supporters on the polling day had triggered a controversy.