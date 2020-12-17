Will Jose K Mani make it to the Pinarayi ministry now?

Kottayam: Speculations on inducting Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani into the Pinarayi Vijayan government are rife following the regional party's spectacular performance in the Kerala civic polls. Ahead of the induction, Jose is likely to resign his Rajya Sabha ministership, sources say.

The Kerala Congress (M) leaders, however, claimed that a ministership had not been discussed during talks on the party's induction into the LDF fold a few month's ago soon after its exit from the UDF.

The CPM is in favour of giving a ministerial berth for the Kerala Congress (M). The CPM had shown more interest in making the Kerala Congress (M) an alliance partner. Its LDF partner CPI had initially opposed the move.

Jose not keen

The Kerala Congress (M) is however divided on Jose's entry in to the LDF cabinet. Jose is reportedly not keen on taking up the ministership now as he is not a Member of the Legislative Assembly, according to sources. Crucially, he is reportedly reluctant to face the Assembly polls, the next due in April or May. But with just six months left for the state Assembly, there is no need to contest in elections to become a minister.

However, the other party leaders differ on this, and want him to be part of the LDF cabinet now itself. They contend that getting a ministerial berth would benefit the party’s growth. If it gets a minister, leaders from the other Kerala Congress groups would flock to the party.

Two other MLAs in Jose's camp are Roshy Augustine and N Jayaraj. If Jose is not interested, then either of them could become a minister. However, the party leadership expects the chairman himself should become the minister.

Kanjirappally and Rajya Sabha seats

If Jose vacates the Rajya Sabha, the LDF could give it to Kerala Congress (M) again. Reportedly, the Rajya Sabha chance would be given to another leader of the party.

Earlier, there were talks on giving the RS seat to Jayaraj, the Kanjirapally MLA. This was considered during parleys on giving the Kanjirappally seat to the CPI. But in the current scenario, the Kerala Congress (M) is likely to hold on to the Kanjirappally seat.

Jose had offered to quit the Rajya Sabha membership as soon as he walked out of the UDF a few months ago.

On Wednesday the ruling front, LDF, achieved a resounding victory in the Kerala civic polls, with gains in central parts of the state attributed primarily to tie up with the Kerala Congress (M). LDF could easily win several local self-government bodies in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts which are traditionally a stronghold of Jose's party.