Young actress alleges molestation bid at Kochi mall

Kochi: A young actress has claimed that two youths tried to misbehave with her at a mall in Kochi. The actress shared her disturbing experience on social media.

The incident happened when the actress had gone to the mall along with her family on Thursday.

The actress said, “… and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hands on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard I couldn’t react immediately.”

She also said that her sister was witness to the incident. When the men realised that they had been noticed, they withdrew into the crowd, the actress added.

She further said that the duo followed her again at the hypermarket of the mall and tried to talk to her. However, her family has not filed a complaint with the police.

The mall authorities have told the media that they would follow the legal steps over the incident.