KSRTC to resume all services from today

The Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume all its services from Friday.

"All unit officers have been directed to take steps to ensure full services from December 18," KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said.

"It may take one week to normalise the schedules," Prabhakar added.

Several KSRTC services were suspended since March 25 after the State imposed a total lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Even after resumption on Friday, Fast passenger services will be restricted to two district and super-fast services to four districts to curb the spread of the virus.

Christmas-New Year special services



KSRTC will operate special inter-State services from Bengaluru to various places in the State from December 21 to January 4, 2021.



The special services will be to Kozhikode, Kannur, Payannur, Sulthan Bathery, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam using super express and super deluxe buses.

A special service from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram (via Madurai, Nagercoil) is also arranged.