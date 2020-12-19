CPI unnerved over growing clout of Kerala Congress (M)

Kottayam: Even as the CPM has been copious in acknowledging the significant contribution of Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) in securing breakthroughs in central Kerala during the recent civic polls, the Communist Party of India has been chary to do so. This has to be expected as the status of the CPI in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) could diminish with the ascendancy of Jose K Mani's party in the wake of its stellar show in the civic polls.

Indicating CPI's growing unease, its Kottayam district secretary C K Sasidharan said on Friday that Kerala Congress (M) failed to make much gain in his jurisdiction.

"The LDF could not secure the desired win in the Pala Municipality. Moreover, the ruling front could not capture power in several panchayats near Pala," he added for the desired effect.

In contrast, CPM district secretary V N Vasavan had said the induction of Kerala Congress (M) has energized the LDF in Kottayam district. "He said the political decision to take Kerala Congress in the LDF fold has been proved to be correct. We have benefitted from the entry of both Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal," he said.

The CPM leader said the LDF had secured power in 53 panchayats in the district and it was the single biggest alliance in more panchayats.

CPI flags two more points

Sasidharan also said CPI will stake claim for the president's post in the Kottayam district panchayat. This is to prevent any bid by the Kerala Congress (M).

"CPI had won three seats and the post of president should be shared on the basis of the existing ratio," he said, and added that "the issue would be raised in the LDF".

The CPI leader also said his party would not part with the Kanjirappally assembly seat currently represented in the Kerala Legislative Assembly by N Jayaraj of the Kerala Congress (M).

"Our party has an emotional attachment to the Kanjirappally seat just like the Vaikom assembly constituency," he added.

In the last Assembly elections in 2016, Jayaraj had won from Kanjirappally defeating a CPI candidate. Then Kerala Congress (M) was part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Now, Jose's Kerala Congress (M) is part of the LDF wherein the CPI is the second largest party after the CPM.

Though the CPI reiterated that it will not part with the Kanjirappally seat from where it has been contesting, the Kerala Congress (M) leadership is confident of retaining it.

Earlier, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran had rejected with contempt the questions drawing comparison with Kerala Congress (M) as to which party is the number two in the ruling front, LDF. Prior to the declaration of election results, Kanam had accepted that Jose faction’s entry would benefit the LDF. Kanam's prediction that the LDF would secure Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts came true as the UDF was pipped in these strongholds, courtesy Jose's party.

Sasidharan said that the NCP too had raised some issues and they would be discussed subsequently in the LDF meet.