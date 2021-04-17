Over 2.5kg gold seized from airline crew member in Kochi

Kochi: Over 2.5 kilogram of gold worth over Rs 1 crore was seized from a cabin crew member of a private airline at Cochin International Airport on Friday in a joint operation by personnel of DRI and Customs.

The crew member, Manhas Abulaise, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, has been arrested, the officers said.

The 2.55kg of gold in compound form was recovered from him during a search soon after his flight from Ras al-Khaimah landed at the airport this morning, they said.

Since the gold extracted from the compound is worth over Rs 1 crore, he would be produced before a local court, they added.