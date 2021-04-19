Malayalam
T V Scaria, owner of Popy Umbrella, passes away

TV Scaria, owner and chairman of Popy Umbrella Mart
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST Updated: April 19, 2021 02:05 PM IST
TV Scaria, chairman and owner of Popy Umbrella Mart, passed away on Monday. He was 82.

The funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday at Mar Sleeva Forane church, Pazhavangadi.

He is survived by his wife Thankamma, three children - Daisy, Laly, Davis - and three grandchildren.

Popy has been a household name in Kerala for over 25 years. 

Scaria was instrumental in making the idea of having a new umbrella synonymous with school reopening. Also, weaving new-age technology like Bluetooth connectivity and fans into umbrellas kept the brand Popy buzzing among Keralites.

