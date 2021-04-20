Another setback for Jaleel, HC turns down plea against Lok Ayukta order

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has okayed the Lok Ayukta report against former State Minister K T Jaleel. The order came in response to his petition seeking to overturn the adverse report that cost his ministership. While rejecting his petition, the court stated that the Lok Ayukta had arrived at the decision after considering all files with regard to the appointment facilitated by the minister for his relative.

Jaleel, who was the Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare, resigned a week ago after the Lok Ayukta held him guilty of nepotism and said he had no right to continue in office. He landed in trouble for facilitating the appointment of his close relative, K T Adeeb, as the General Manager of the Kerala State Minority Development Corporation.

Jaleel had approached the High Court seeking to set aside the order on grounds that the procedures were not complied with in his case.

Earlier it was reported that the Kerala government too might move the high court against the report. The government has received a legal opinion in this regard from the Advocate General (AG), the top law officer of the State.

The government can approach the court as the State government didn't get an opportunity to explain its position to the Lok Ayukta, Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad advised. Official documents reveal that Jaleel had the approval of the chief minister to alter the educational qualifications for aiding Adeeb's appointment. Even though the appointment was made on the direction of Jaleel, the relaxation in the eligibility condition was approved by the State government.

The AG has also given the legal opinion that the Lok Ayukta verdict was not as per rules.

The AG has observed that the Lok Ayukta verdict directing the removal of Jaleel from Cabinet does not comply with the Rule 9 of Lok Ayukta Act. The Rule 9(3) A says that once it is decided to probe the matter, then the public servant concerned and superior officer should be given a notice along with the copy of the complaint. This was not complied with in Jaleel's case. The copy of complaint came along with the copy of verdict.

The latest HC order may force the Kerala government to reconsider its plan to challenge the Lok Ayukta order.

The Muslim Youth League had on November 2, 2018, alleged that Adeeb K T, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation flouting rules.

Adeeb was serving as manager of a private bank when the appointment was made.

The Lokayukta had found that the minister had changed the qualifications of the post of General Manager to enable his second cousin eligible for the post.