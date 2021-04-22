CBI files FIR in Karipur gold smuggling case, Customs officer among accused

Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a first information report (FIR) in the Karipur gold smuggling case against 11 persons, including a Customs superintendent.



The FIR and a list of the accused were submitted to the CBI court in a sealed envelope. The agency took the precaution as it was to inspect the houses and other establishments of the accused.

The smuggling involving the Customs officers came to light when the CBI conducted a surprise check at the International Airport in Karipur in January this year.

The investigators had then seized currencies to the tune of Rs 3 lakh from the airport, and gold jewellery and currency notes, valued at Rs 1 crore, from the residence of the accused.

The CBI registered the FIR, arraigning the Customs officials, with the approval of the Central Finance Ministry. The agency had also recommended disciplinary action against the accused officials.

The central agency conducted the probe after it realized that smuggling through the airport was not possible without inside help. The gold was mostly smuggled in from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.