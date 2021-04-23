Kerala fire brigade employee noted for 2018 flood rescue ops dies in accident

Karunagappally: A young employee of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services who had won applauds for remarkable missions during the disastrous 2018 floods in the state is no more.

V Vineeth, a 33-year-old driver based at the Thiruvala fire force station, died in a road accident on Thursday morning. He was hit by a mini-lorry near the Karunagappally police station. The accident happened on a stretch of the National Highway around 6.45am.

Recently, Vineeth was actively involved in delivering life-saving medicines for COVID-19 patients.

A native of Mynagappally, Vineeth had been the mainstay of the Thiruvalla fire force for six years. A three-month-old baby was among those who Vineeth had rescued from the flooded houses between the River Pamba and Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla Road on August 18, 2018. A photo of this rescue operation had appeared in the media. Later he himself had posted a photo of a chance meeting with the child's family a year later at a temple.

Vineeth, who had passed out from a local Industrial Training Institute, was an expert in rescue works that required technical knowledge. He always carried several equipment, which he had bought, on his bike and the fire force vehicle.

He was involved in the rescue of a labourer who was trapped following a building collapse at Puthussery on March 11, 2017.

Vineeth, aka Manikuttan, is the son of retired CISF officer E Vidyadharan and retired teacher K Omana. Ashwathi is his wife, and Vedashree his daughter.