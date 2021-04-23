Veteran leader KR Gouri hospitalised

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran politician and former minister KR Gouri (102) has been admitted to a private hospital after she developed fever and breathlessness.

She was tested negative for COVID-19.

KR Gouri had recently stepped down from the state general secretary post of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS).

One of the founding members of the Communist movement in Kerala, Gouri has held the post of general secretary since the formation of the party in 1994.

The party was formed when then CPM leader K R Gouri was expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Now, it is affiliated with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala led by CPM.

She is the widow of CPM leader T V Thomas.