Thrissur Pooram: Two killed, 25 injured by falling tree branch during panchavadyam

Thrissur: Two were killed and 25 injured by a falling banyan tree branch during the Thrissur Pooram on Friday. The incident occurred during the Madathilvaravu panchavadyam (orchestra of percussion instruments during the stepping out of deities) ceremony of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom.

Thiruvambadi Organising Committee member and Insurance company official Ramesh, 56, and Pooram Exhibition Committee Assistant Secretart Paniyathu Radhakrishnan Menon, 56, are the deceased. Ramesh hailed from Mannuthy in Thrissur.

Out of the 25 injured, one is critical and seven were discharged after rendering first aid. Twelve were admitted to the Thrissur Medical College, five to the Cooperative Hospital and one to the District Hospital.

The injured also includes timila artists Kariyannur Narayanan Namboothiri, Kottakkal Ravi, and maddalam artist Varadarajan. Some media personnel were also injured.

Those injured during the accident were moved to the hospital.

The incident occurred during the panchavadyam near Brahmaswom Madam. Though an elephant moved to the MG Road during the commotion, it was soon brought under control. As the tree branch fell on the electric lines here, the rescue operation was delayed slightly. Two units of the Fire and Safety department were deployed to the site.

The fireworks have been cancelled following the incident.

The 'pakalpooram' will be however, be held by Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms on Saturday, authorities informed.

