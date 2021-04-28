Beware! Do not take video calls from unknown numbers

Kochi: The Cyber police have warned that people should not attend video calls from unknown numbers.

The warning comes amid rising complaints that money was extorted from people after trapping them by showing obscenity on WhatsApp or Facebook messenger video calls.

The culprits show nude images on video calls and take screenshots or videos of the victim watching this. If a woman is targeted, then a man's nude image would be shown and vice-versa for men. The screenshot will be sent to the victim and money will be sought. Fearing humiliation, most people pay but then demands will be made for more money. If the victim refuses to pay the money, then the images will be sent to the relatives or friends via WhatsApp or Facebook messenger.

Several such victims give complaints only after making continuous payments, according to the police.

Though the police traced that the calls were made from phone numbers taken in north India, the cops said that it was difficult to track down the culprits.

Do not fall into this trap

* Do not attend WhatsApp or messenger video calls from unknown numbers.

* Do not chat with strangers on WhatsApp or messenger.

* Lock your Facebook profile so that only your contacts can view it.

* Do not give in if culprits seek money.