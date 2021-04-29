Manorama News-VMR Kerala Exit Poll: UDF's Padmaja to win Thrissur; Suresh Gopi to finish second

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Padmaja Venugopal will win Thrissur constituency, according to the Manorama News-VMR exit poll result released on Thursday.

She will edge National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and film actor Suresh Gopi, the poll predicted. Left Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate P Balachandran would finish third.

Padmaja will get 34.7 per cent votes while Suresh Gopi will collect 32.3 per cent votes.

P Balachandran would collect 32.1% per cent votes.

CPI leader and Agriculture Minister won the constituency in 2016.

Members of different parties had represented Thrissur in the first four decades after the constituency was formed in 1957. Congress leader Therambil Ramakrishnan re-wrote history and transformed it into a Congress citadel when he won five consecutive elections between 1991 and 2011. Sunil Kumar broke his 25-year-long winning streak in 2016.

Thirty six wards of the Thrissur corporation are part of the constituency. In the local body election in December 2020, UDF won 14 wards, LDF got 13, BJP claimed five while independents bagged four.

In the 2019 Parliament election, UDF candidate and eventual winner from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency T N Prathapan collected 55,668 votes from the assembly seat. NDA's Suresh Gopi finished second with 37,641 votes while LDF’s Rajaji Mathew Thomas came third with 31,110 votes.