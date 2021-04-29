Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News
Live
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

Manorama News-VMR Kerala Assembly exit polls: Can UDF dash LDF's hope to retain power?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2021 06:32 PM IST

The Manorama News-VMR exit polls for Kerala assembly polls are out.

The biggest such exercise in the state offers clear indicators on the way the electorate in Kerala voted in all 140 constituencies in the state.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hoping to retain power, while the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) made an all-out late surge to wrest power.

Most opinion polls, including the Manorama News-VMR, in the state pointed towards LDF retaining power.

The opposition has debunked these polls as a sham. Another key factor to watch out for is the BJP-led NDA's performance and vote share which could tilt the balance either way in many seats.

Here are the exit poll indicators:

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    Kerala records 74.06 per cent polling in April 6 election

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago
    SHARE
  • 28 mins ago

    Last phase of polls to end in West Bengal at 7pm. Manorama News-VMR exit poll results will be announced after that.

    SHARE
  • 32 mins ago

    Exit poll results from 73 constituencies will be taken up today

    SHARE
  • 36 mins ago

    NDA's performance and vote share could tilt the balance either way in many seats.

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey had predicted a clear edge for the LDF in winning the elections.

    SHARE
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.