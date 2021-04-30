Manorama News-VMR Exit Polls: Ambalappuzha stands by LDF despite G Sudhakaran's absence in the fray

LDF candidate H Salam will win the Ambalappuzha assembly constituency in Alappuzha district, according to Manorama News-VMR exit poll results.

Salam will poll 42.1 per cent of votes to trump UDF candidate M Liju. Liju, the district Congress chief, will score 31.6 per cent of votes. BJP candidate Anoop Antony will have to settle for 19 per cent of votes.

The electoral battle in Ambalapuzha is significant this time for the absence of CPM veteran and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran had won the seat thrice – in 2006, 2011 and 2016. This time Sudhakaran had to stay away from the contest as the CPM decided not to field leaders who have contested three times consecutively.

Sudhakaran had defeated JDU's Shaik P Harriz by 22,621 votes in 2016. Before that he beat Liju in 2011 by 16,580 votes.

Ambalapuzha is considered to be a Left bastion. However, the UDF is hopeful of winning the seat this time with Sudhakaran out of the fray. Their assessment is that Liju's popularity and clean image also would help them.

The result in Ambalappuzha will be crucial for the CPM as there are reports of severe infighting within the party's district unit. Sudhakaran, known for his tough stances and fearless remarks, is apparently facing stiff protest from a rival section of the party.