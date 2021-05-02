UDF’s Shafi trumps ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan for a hat-trick win in Palakkad

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Congress leader Shafi Parambil has scored a hat-trick win from Palakkad assembly constituency.

He defeated National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate E Sreedharan, popularly known as ‘metroman’, by 3,544 votes.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate CP Pramod of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) finished third.

Shafi had defeated CPM’s KK Divakaran by 7,403 votes in 2011. He was re-elected in 2016 with a win over BJP’s Shobha Surendran by 17,483 votes. CPM’s senior leader NN Krishnadas finished third.

All the three fronts excessively raised infrastructure development as the main campaign issue this time. E Sreedharan received much more media attention than his rivals. But he kicked off a controversy when he said he has an aversion for beef eaters and Love Jihad is a reality in Kerala. Love Jihad is a term coined by right-wing outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions solely to convert them to Islam. Political observers noted that Sreedharan might lose secular and minority votes because of the controversial statements.